Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $205,572 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXMT opened at $31.61 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

