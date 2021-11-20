Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 107,306 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,306 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,422 shares of company stock worth $14,518,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.