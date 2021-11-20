Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.