TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 246,147 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

