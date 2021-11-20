Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $675.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $662.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.16, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.