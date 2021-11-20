Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton Buys 3,000 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $6.38 on Friday. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($31.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 34.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

BDSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

