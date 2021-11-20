Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

