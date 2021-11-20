Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.04). Kingstone Companies reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.