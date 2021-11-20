Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €96.93 ($110.15).

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €89.79 ($102.03) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 52-week low of €51.74 ($58.80) and a 52-week high of €88.65 ($100.74).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

