Zacks: Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Safehold reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,074,354.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 872,754 shares of company stock worth $65,913,182 and have sold 106,130 shares worth $9,463,924. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

