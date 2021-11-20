bitCNY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461,518.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $461,518.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.40 or 0.07312907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.39 or 0.99931548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

