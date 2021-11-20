Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

