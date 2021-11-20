Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,208 shares of company stock worth $700,355. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

