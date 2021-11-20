Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Apria stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,010.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

