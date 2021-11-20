Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.79.

NYSE:ALV opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

