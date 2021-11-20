Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s dismal performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Comps declined sharply 13.2%. Continued supply chain and freight headwinds, as well as other inflationary pressures hurt the company’s results. Management also cautioned about supply chain headwinds to continue into Fall and Holiday. Consequently, Big Lots issued a bleak outlook for the third quarter and fiscal 2021. Nonetheless, Big Lots has been experiencing strength in its Operation North Star strategy and is focused on its key drivers including customer growth, merchandise productivity and store count. Its e-commerce business also bodes well.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:BIG opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

