Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $162,350.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDMO stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

