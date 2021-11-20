China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 417,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

