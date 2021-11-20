W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 7,871 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

