Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.57.

Shares of ZEN opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

