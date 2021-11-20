Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.68.

ERF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 402.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $11,737,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

