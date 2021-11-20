Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

LBLCF stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

