OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONEW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

ONEW stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $817.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

