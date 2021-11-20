Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $43.31 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

