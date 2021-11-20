GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

GPRK stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.91. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

