Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Plans Dividend of $0.64

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

