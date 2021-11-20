David Afshar Purchases 3,850 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

