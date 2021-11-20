David Afshar Purchases 3,850 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
