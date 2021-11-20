Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

