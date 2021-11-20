Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 206.9 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

