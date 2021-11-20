Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE PIPR opened at $190.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

