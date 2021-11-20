Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.
EFT opened at $14.89 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.