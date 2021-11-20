Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Haynes International stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

