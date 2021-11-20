Mariner LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 55.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 276,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 16.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,503,014. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

