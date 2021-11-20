Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $94.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

