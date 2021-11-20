Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

