Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 24,311 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MHO stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

