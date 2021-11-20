Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 64.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

BSBE opened at $25.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

