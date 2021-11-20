PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353 over the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PaySign by 15.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.