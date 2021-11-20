Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $135,000,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,350,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.