Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lowered to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.35.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

