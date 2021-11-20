Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Bioventus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BVS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $797.02 million and a PE ratio of -280.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioventus (BVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.