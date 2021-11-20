Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.51.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after buying an additional 146,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 78,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

