Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 3,336 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

