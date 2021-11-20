Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 3,336 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83.
NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.
ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
