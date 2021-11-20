Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $287.12 and a 1-year high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

