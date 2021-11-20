Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

GBLD opened at $23.96 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $26.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

