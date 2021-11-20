4,115 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.89 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.