Head-To-Head Contrast: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sumo Logic 0 4 3 0 2.43

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $557.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 70.75%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Sumo Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.12 billion 20.10 $194.82 million $3.82 143.42 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 8.20 -$80.30 million ($1.19) -12.66

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 11.15% 10.44% 5.76% Sumo Logic -47.23% -21.03% -15.62%

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Sumo Logic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.