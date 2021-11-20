827,728 Shares in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 827,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

