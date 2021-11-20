Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Down 8.6%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 7,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 212,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. Research analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,626,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,345,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

