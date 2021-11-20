Virtuoso Acquisition (NASDAQ:VOSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.49

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 391260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 0.5% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 350.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 23.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

